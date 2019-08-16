Sometimes when one store closes another one opens.
That’ll be the case when Stage Stores shutters its Peebles location in Pulaski and converts it to a Gordmans, another one of its flagship retailers. A sign is already posted on the store’s front door advertising a “closing sale,” but it is not set to happen until spring 2020 with Gordmans to open days later, according to Stage spokesperson Blakeley Graham.
The department store opened on Main Street in Pulaski in 2007. Graham didn’t say exactly how many employees work at the Pulaski location, but all current Peebles associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans, she said. Additional associates also will be hired during a job fair early next year.
It is part of a Stage initiative that will convert more than 250 of its stores to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price retailer, according to a recent report from Business Wire. The store will sell the same type of items as Peebles but at lower prices compared to traditional department stores, Graham wrote.
Stage’s President and CEO Michael Glazer told Business Wire that many of the stores converted to Gordmans in 2018 are grossing approximately double the sales they were as other department stores.
Gordmans started in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1915 and filed for bankruptcy in 2017. Its remaining 47 stores as well the naming rights were bought by Stage.
For more information on the store, visit www.gordmans.com.