The 540 area code is running out of numbers.
At public hearings Tuesday in Roanoke, the State Corporation Commission will take ideas on how to best relieve the exhaustion of phone numbers in the area code that serves the Roanoke and New River valleys and a swath of Virginia to the north.
After hearing comments at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, the SCC will hold additional hearings Wednesday in Harrisonburg and Thursday in Front Royal.
Subscriber growth in the region — along with a larger number of mobile devices — is expected to exhaust the numbers available in the 540 area code by sometime in 2022.
The 540 area code was created in 1996, splitting off from the 703 zone as it neared exhaustion.
At least three solutions are being considered:
- An all-services overlay, which would superimpose a newly assigned area code over the current 540 zone.
- A geographic split, which would carve the existing 540 area code into two separate areas. One region would keep the 540 prefix and the other would get a new one.
- An overlay with 540 and one of two adjacent area codes, either 434 or 276.
After local public hearings are held next week, the SCC will hold a final session at 10 a.m. May 6 at its second-floor courtroom at 1300 E. Main St. in Richmond.
Written comments will be accepted through April 29. Letters can be sent to the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond VA 23219-2118. The comments should refer to case number PUR-2019-00148.
Online comments can be submitted to www.scc.virginia.gov/case/publiccomments.aspx. Commenters should search for case number PUR-2019-00148 and click on the “submit comments” button.
