Valley Metro has scheduled a meeting next week at which members of the public can contribute ideas for the design of a new bus station.

The drop-in event will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 18, on the second floor of the Campbell Court Transportation Center, located on Campbell Avenue just west of Jefferson Street.

Conceptual renderings and other information will be displayed. There is no scheduled presentation and visitors can arrive at any time.

Valley Metro intends to build a new bus station to replace Campbell Court at Third Street and Salem Avenue.

General Manager Kevin price can answer questions about the open house. Reach Price at kprice@valleymetro.com or 613-5523.

