The COVID-19 pandemic has ground much of daily life to a halt, including various development projects in Roanoke.
The city’s planning commission, board of zoning appeals and architectural review board have all postponed their meetings indefinitely amid concerns about the coronavirus. Social distancing guidelines make it difficult to allow for the public hearings that rezonings and special-exception permits require.
Applications pending before those boards, which range in size and significance from demolishing a backyard shed to building a hotel and parking structure downtown, will be considered sometime in the future.
The Code of Virginia does allow government bodies to meet by electronic communication during a state of emergency if they are discussing the emergency. Public bodies also can meet remotely “to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm,” according to an opinion from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
But the work of planning and development does not fit into either category.
Planning Director Chris Chittum said applicants have been understanding of the delays.
“If you’ve got a project pending, it’s the most important thing to you, but in the context of this emergency that we’re in, the situation that we’re in, it’s not,” he said.
Whit Ellerman, owner of Cardinal Bicycle, has two applications pending before the city’s board of zoning appeals related to the effort to turn the former Mick-or-Mack in Grandin Village into a bike shop.
He is seeking special-exception permits to allow for a cafe within the store and for occasional entertainment events, like Grandin Chillage, to occur on the property.
Ellerman said he’s fortunate in that the two permits are for activities ancillary to the primary business of the bike shop, and he can proceed on other facets of the project without them.
Though some demolition work has begun, the project is still in the planning stages. Ellerman said he’ll use this time to refine plans for the business so everything is ready to go “when this storm passes.”
“In the grand scheme, the small wrinkle that this creates for my project just doesn’t matter,” he said, noting the enormous upheaval caused by the coronavirus.
Ideally, Ellerman said, the project will not have to stray too far from its original time frame, but he also has to consider the larger business context and the pandemic’s impact on the economy.
“I was very fortunate to be able to get the building and I’m excited to be able to keep it as what hopefully will be an important part of an active and vibrant community,” he said. “Once things come back, we’ll be anxious to get moving again.”
The city’s decision to postpone planning meetings did not have a direct impact on the plans of the developer who wants to bring an AC Hotel, part of the Marriott brand, to downtown Roanoke. With all the uncertainty, things would have been put on hold regardless, said Gray Morgan, chief financial officer of Windsor Aughtry Co., which is doing business locally under the name Big Lick Hospitality LLC.
“Obviously, we’re still excited about the project and want to do it, but all this has probably delayed it for some time until we figure out what’s going to happen with the world and the economy and the virus,” he said.
An application related to the project, which involves building a hotel atop a parking garage, was scheduled to go before the architectural review board. Much of the design work has been completed, Morgan said, and the developers initially had hoped to start construction within six months.
“We’ve never seen anything like this before. Hotels, though they haven’t been mandated to shut down as restaurants have, they’re effectively shut down across the country because there are no guests unfortunately,” he said. “So therefore future hotel developments for the most part around the country are kind of in a similar holding pattern.”
Still, Morgan emphasized that Windsor Aughtry plans to move forward with the project, just on a different timeline. A significant amount of time, effort and money has already been invested.
And the company, which is based in Greenville, South Carolina, feels good about the Roanoke market, he said. It also developed the downtown Roanoke Hampton Inn & Suites, which opened in 2016.
“We’re optimistic that it will all get worked out, but it’s going to definitely cost us some time,” Morgan said.
The coronavirus threw a wrench into Mark Gibson’s plan to sell his Albemarle Avenue property to friend and restaurateur Stephanie Rogol, who hopes to use the main building for a cafe and offices, and a carriage house for Airbnb rentals.
They planned to make it official after two special-exception applications — one for a short-term rental, the other for the cafe — were approved. Now, it’s unclear when the board of zoning appeals will take them up.
Rogol said she has not yet purchased the property because she felt these approvals were necessary to secure financing.
Putting everything on hold, particularly for an unknown length of time, is challenging.
“It’s really tough because you have projections, you have budgets that are set up, you have time constraints that you’re running by and then everything gets shut down,” Gibson said. “It’s tough in the short term and it hurts.”
But Gibson said he understood why the city decided to postpone meetings of the various boards and commissions.
“This is one of those situations that’s one of those rare moments in time, in history that we’re all going to just have to take it on the chin,” he said.
Rogol said the delay allows her to focus on her restaurants in Daleville and the New River Valley, which were forced to pivot to takeout-only models amid the pandemic.
“It’s unfortunate; I was enjoying the project,” she said. “But as soon as this is over, we’re going to be back on it.”
