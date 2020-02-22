It’s 10 a.m. on a Wednesday and all anyone can talk about is beer.
Given that Wes and Christina Grieve traveled from Luray to spend five days in Roanoke learning about the beverage, it makes sense. The couple own Stover Hall, a wedding venue, and are contemplating adding a brewery.
Rather than dive headfirst into the world of craft beer, the Grieves decided to enroll in the Business of Brewing program put on by Virginia Tech’s Center for Organizational and Technological Advancement. On the third day of the program, they and the dozen other participants fanned out to breweries across the region for an internship day.
At A Few Old Goats Brewing in Roanoke, the Grieves will help brew the Outhouse Porter. It’s the first-ever beer the novices will make.
Curtis Reed, one of the owners and brewers, serves as their guide. He doesn’t mind sharing his expertise and letting the Grieves get a glimpse of the brewery’s recipe.
“Beer people always help beer people,” he said.
That’s what Robyn Smyth, who serves as the Business of Brewing program manager, found when developing the course, based on a similar one in Oregon. She said the region’s brewers don’t view themselves as competitors. That nine breweries, all but one local, welcomed interns or gave presentations to the group speaks to the community’s collaborative spirit.
For many brewery owners, Smyth said, the steepest learning curve was on the business side of things. The program is designed to help overcome that challenge.
“Opening a brewery isn’t necessarily brewing beer 90% of the time,” Smyth said. “It’s pushing paper 90% of the time.”
This year’s class was the third to go through the program, which ran Jan. 27-31. The latest cohort included aspiring brewers and owners from the Roanoke and New River valleys, but also some from places like Northern Virginia, Virginia Beach and North Carolina.
The majority of participants are home brewers thinking about turning their hobby into an occupation. Smyth wants the program to get them thinking about brewing as a business, and whether they really want to take that leap. For some, the answer is no, or not just yet. And that’s OK. Better to find out now than after sinking thousands of dollars into it.
“My goal is that they walk away encouraged and enthused to open, or they just decide they’re going back to the garage and they’re staying there,” Smyth said.
The program kicked off with a presentation by Mike Pensinger, general manager and brewmaster at Parkway Brewing Co. in Salem. He focused on the idea of “going pro,” advising those who were already accomplished home brewers to turn their attention to developing other skills, studying accounting or learning about plumbing and electricity.
And Pensinger was careful to keep their expectations realistic.
“You’re probably not going to get rich owning a brewery,” he said.
Some might question whether there’s a need for more craft breweries. Smyth has heard the concerns about communities being so inundated with breweries that they’re unable to support them all, but she said that’s not quite right.
While some larger brands are struggling — including Oregon-based Deschutes, which paused its plans to build an East Coast operation in Roanoke — Smyth said small, local breweries are thriving.
“The folks that are focusing on their community are really carving out niches,” she said. “I think we still have plenty of room for more of them.”
Smyth said she’s aware of at least four other program graduates who plan to open new breweries in the Roanoke or New River valleys in 2020. Twisted Track Brewpub, set to open this year in the former Soaring Ridge space near downtown Roanoke, is among them.
Will Landry didn’t go through the Business of Brewing program himself; as a former brewer with Chaos Mountain in Franklin County, he already had experience in the industry. But an invitation to meet with program participants helped him find additional partners for the brewery that he and Rudy Lyon, a past president of the local home brew club, were looking to open.
“I think that group kind of re-energized us to continue pressing on and take it a little more seriously,” Landry said.
Once Twisted Track is up and running, Landry wants the brewpub to participate in educating the next batch of beer entrepreneurs.
He said the hands-on apprenticeship aspect of the program is especially valuable, moving participants beyond the cool factor and into the hard work that goes into sustaining a brewery.
“I think it’s an excellent opportunity to see what it really is to own a brewery,” Landry said.
Last year, several area wineries that were interested in adding beer to their repertoire participated in the Business of Brewing program. At least one of them, Beliveau Farm Winery, now offers beer, too.
Given the winery’s experience with fermentation and the science behind producing alcoholic beverages, beer was “just a short hop away,” said Derek Gassler, winemaker and assistant brewer.
“We wanted to offer more so we could hit larger demographics,” he said. “We wanted to be more of a one-stop shop versus just a winery.”
Beliveau Farm Brewery launched in September. Though the brewery hasn’t been up and running long enough to provide detailed metrics, Gassler said on a busy weekend, Beliveau sells one glass of beer for every two glasses of wine.
Given Virginia Tech’s support of agriculture generally and the wine industry specifically, Gassler said, it’s no surprise the school is also trying to lift up breweries.
The Business of Brewing program helped Gassler ensure he was on the right track and also provided answers to questions he wouldn’t have thought to ask. Gassler said the program offered valuable technical insight — he spent a day interning with Starr Hill — but also an opportunity to speak with experts on the regulatory side.
The program includes not only face time with brewers, but also attorneys, accountants, business development officials and representatives from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. Talks centered on everything from distribution and sales to safety and financing.
Smyth said the internship, which took place in the middle of the week, was incorporated to show what happens behind the scenes and allow participants to get their hands dirty.
“They come sit in the taproom, they have a beer and think, ‘Well, I can do this,’” Smyth said. “The idea was we can really put them to work.”
The Grieves’ experience was certainly hands-on. Reed poured grains that would go into the porter into each of their hands. At his direction, Christina Grieve popped a grain into her mouth.
“It’s like granola,” she noted.
Wes Grieve then heaved a bag of milled grain onto his shoulder and poured it into the mash tun, using a drill with a drywall mixer attached to stir it. Reed said the process is described as “doughing in.”
The mixture would sit in the mash tun for an hour before being transferred into the boil kettle. While they waited, Reed showed the couple around the brewery, describing the function of fermentation and brite tanks and explaining that the brewery gives its spent grain to farmers.
Like many in the Business of Brewing program, Reed started as a home brewer.
Anybody can make a beer that’s drinkable, Reed said. But making it so good that people regularly return or make special visits when a new beer comes on tap? That’s harder.
Before this day, neither Wes nor Christina Grieve had brewed beer before. But within 10 days, Reed told them, patrons at A Few Old Goats would be enjoying the Outhouse Porter they’d helped to brew.
