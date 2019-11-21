The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation this week bestowed awards on 10 area building and education projects that help preserve the history and heritage of the region’s built environment.
This year, the awards were renamed the Kegley Preservation Awards, in honor of George Kegley, a retired Roanoke Times business editor who was a founder of the preservation group and is a trustee emeritus.
This year’s winners in the heritage education category:
- “The Grand Old Lady on the Hill” documentary film. Lisa Fenderson was executive producer of the hour-long Blue Ridge PBS project, which documents the history of the Hotel Roanoke. It’s based on a 1994 book by Don and Ann Piedmont, “Peanut Soup & Spoonbread: An Informal History of Hotel Roanoke.”
- The Evans Mill and Crystal Spring Historic Marker, advocated for and underwritten by the Roanoke Committee of the Colonial Dames of America. The marker highlights the history of the mill and spring and their significance from the early development of the Roanoke area to the present.
- The Lewis and Clark Legacy Trail, organized by Peggy Crosson. The trail, with markers and highway signs, delineates the 258-mile path American explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark took across Virginia on their way to the West. Crosson’s effort to recognize the trail began as a grassroots effort several years ago.
Winners for historic rehabilitation:
- The Villa Heights mansion, rehabilitated by Restoration Housing, a nonprofit led by Isabel Thornton. Thornton bought the 200-year-old building, also known as the Compton-Bateman House, from the city, which formerly used it as a recreation center. Using historic tax credits, Thornton revived the home, which had been damaged by fire several years ago, as a neighborhood center with space leased to nonprofits.
- 115 Mountain Ave., the home of Bob Clement and Tim Taylor. Clement and Taylor bought the house 15 years ago and restored it from apartments to a single-family home. Recently, after years of negotiation, the couple acquired two carved lions that had been in front of the Lions Club building on Elm Avenue for 34 years and returned them to their original spots in front of their restored house.
- The Monterey House and quarters on the Roanoke College campus, led by history professors Whitney Leeson and Mark Miller. Students in a class at the college documented the circa-1852 slave quarters and removed non-historic materials. Over the last two years, Southwest Restoration restored the structure. The quarters will serve as a home for the college’s Center for the Study of the Structures of Race.
For adaptive reuse, the winners were:
- Salem Motor Lofts, by Ed Walker and Brent Cochran’s Salem Body Shop LLC. The $4.2 million project took a 1928 car sales and service building on Main Street most recently used as an auto body shop and converted it to space for two restaurants on the first floor and apartments for short-term rentals upstairs.
- The Billy Byrd Apartments, by Waukeshaw Development Inc. The developer turned the 1933 William Byrd High School building in Vinton, vacant since 2010, into 85 loft apartments.
In other categories:
- For revitalization, the Wasena Main Street project by Garland Properties. The company, led by John Garland, bought several commercial buildings in what had once been the vibrant commercial center of the Wasena neighborhood, renovated them and returned them to commercial use as a coffee shop, a restaurant and a vintage clothing retailer.
- For advocacy and education, the Virginia Tech-Carilion Healthstorian Project mobile oral history program, led by David Trinkle of the Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine. The project collected oral histories from around the area to fill historical gaps in the history of medical care, with a focus on under-represented groups including African Americans, immigrants, the LGBTQ community and those affected by the opioid crisis. The recordings will become podcasts produced by the medical school.
