Home life during the virus emergency will go smoother if the kitchen light works as usual, the burner comes on and the dryer spins. What if they don’t?
Professional in-home repair should be available when major systems and appliances break down, according to interviews with several providers in the Roanoke region.
“We are doing necessary repairs,” said Bonnie Wade, scheduler and office manager at Appliance Repair Service in Roanoke.
Wade gave a few examples of what she considered a necessity during the spread of the serious communicable disease COVID-19, which has shut down scores of businesses, forced people to stay home home and brought most human activity to a near halt. A working refrigerator is critical, she said. In addition, “a washer and dryer would be pretty essential. A dishwasher we could all live without. We'd have dishwashing hands, but, you know, you can manage without that."
Companies that specialize in fixing and replacing electrical system components, HVAC, plumbing and major appliances said they were dispatching technicians, though it wasn’t quite business as usual.
If you’re the sort who likes to look over the technician’s shoulder, you may be asked to step away during the job.
In addition, receptionists at some establishments were screening callers to try to rule out that anyone in the home is ill.
Cline Electric Service in Salem will decline work if a resident is sick but will offer to do the job in a few weeks. “Just to give ‘em some time to make sure everybody in the home’s OK,” Jerry Cline said.
Cline is sending out his personnel in masks and gloves. "We've had a lot of people say, 'I really appreciate you doing that,’" he said. "We had a customer last week who was on oxygen and they were scared, but as soon as they saw we were trying to protect ourselves ... they were OK. We came on in. They let us in to do the work."
Robert Perdue of Robert's Repair Services in Roanoke planned to work "until somebody tells me I can't. I don't know another way to make money," he said. "You just observe some common sense. I ain't kissing nobody and I keep the hand sanitizer out there. If I felt I was a threat to customers, I wouldn’t go out.”
Wisler Plumbing and Air, based in Rocky Mount, has added a handwashing station to its service vehicles and applies disinfectant to the work area inside customers' homes, a company official said. Response times were normal, though business was down slightly.
James Wisler, owner and president, noticed that some of his customers are seeking only the minimum work to set things right again. "I'm just trying to stop this leak. I don't want to do anything else," a customer with a faulty pipe told Wisler recently, he said.
Wisler's company has opened a help line during the virus outbreak from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays — at 483-9382 — staffed by experienced personnel who provide free answers to urgent questions over the phone.
"If you have a water leak, it's not like we can teach you how to sweat the pipe over the phone. But we can help you to get the water turned off," Wisler said. “Or if you have a situation you’re unsure about, you can call in and get some help to understand the seriousness of the situation.”
Cox Communications is troubleshooting cable and internet problems by performing work from outside the customer's home or through an electronic connection to the home. "We're not going into customers' homes," said an emailed statement from Cox spokeswoman Margaret-Hunter Wade.
Meanwhile, home services performed outside the home continue as well.
Jeremy’s Landscaping in Christiansburg is as busy it would normally be at the onset of the growing season, with two or three crews performing landscaping maintenance and installation, weather permitting.
“I think we’ll be fine,” owner Jeremy Kuhn said. “Out of all the repair businesses, we’re probably the least affected just because we’re not going into homes.”
