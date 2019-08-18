Plans have been filed for fast-food chain Captain D’s to build a new store in Christiansburg, according to documents submitted to the town.
The seafood restaurant would be located along North Franklin Street, near Dairy Queen, according to the plans filed in June and just made available on the town’s website.
This would be Captain D’s first location in the region, with the next closest stores in Lynchburg, Wytheville and Bluefield, West Virginia.
Captain D’s representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday. It’s unclear when construction is set to begin.
The chain offers a mix of seafood options, most famously lobster rolls. The menu also includes both fried and grilled fish entrees, crab cakes and seafood soups.
Captain D’s was acquired in 2017 by Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that counts franchises for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Fazoli’s and TGI Fridays among its portfolio investments.