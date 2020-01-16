CHRISTIANSBURG — The Pier 1 Imports store inside the Spradlin Farm shopping center is slated to join the hundreds of other locations that the Fort Worth, Texas-based company plans to close.
The upcoming closing of Pier 1’s Christiansburg location just off North Franklin Street is indicated by signage at the store. Along with the closing announcement, the store has put up other signs advertising significant discounts .
A supervisor at the Christiansburg location didn’t provide an exact closing date and directed further questions about the store’s closure to corporate. The company’s media staff didn’t return a request for comment.
An employee at the company’s Roanoke store said that location is not slated to close.
Pier 1 announced earlier this month that it plans to close up to 450 stores. The announcement was paired with the company’s latest earnings report, which showed a poor performance for the quarter that ended on Nov. 30, 2019.
The company’s net sales decreased by approximately 13% when compared with the same quarter from the previous fiscal year. The company also saw a net loss of $59 million during its latest quarter.
“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick and mortar locations is a necessary business decision,” Pier 1 CEO and Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck said in the recent earnings report. “We thank our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Pier1 and to serving our customers.”
Christiansburg’s Pier 1 shares a strip mall with other tenants, including sandwich shop Which Wich. The strip mall sits on a parcel measuring just under 2 acres.
The parcel was sold in November for $25.3 million to a firm called BVA Spradlin LLC, according to Montgomery County property records. BVA Spradlin has a principal office in New York state, according to the Virginia’s State Corporation Commission.
Montgomery County property records show that the Pier 1 parcel previously belonged to a firm called Brixmor Spradlin Farm LLC, which has a principal office in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
The parcel is assessed for tax purposes at $2.5 million, $1.7 million of which is for the land, according to county records.
Staff writer Casey Fabris contributed to this report.
