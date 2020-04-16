As economic stimulus payments hit bank accounts and mailboxes, two of Virginia’s federal prosecutors are warning of scammers.
The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, in a news release, said that criminals are phishing via text messages, emails and physical mail, hoping to pull up personal information and take your economic impact payment.
Citizens can help themselves by following advice from the task force, which U.S. attorneys Zachary Terwilliger and Thomas Cullen co-chair.
“Please be vigilant,” Terwilliger, chief prosecutor for Virginia’s eastern federal district, said in the news release.“Simply put: Hang up on robocalls, do not provide your personal identifying information to anyone, and always confirm you are accessing legitimate links from IRS.gov.”
There is no need to confirm, authorize or activate your check, whether it comes digitally via direct deposit or as a hard copy in the mail, western district chief prosecutor Cullen said.
“And you should assume that any unsolicited calls or emails from individuals or entities who claim to be associated with the IRS are fraudulent,” he said in the news release.
The IRS launched two new tools, both available at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments. One is entitled “Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here” and allows quick payment registration for those who don’t normally file a tax return. The other is “Get My Payment,” which enables taxpayers to check their payment status, including which date one should expect to receive it.
The “Non-Filer” page will redirect users to Free File Fillable Forms, which is a “certified IRS partner,” Kelly Jackson, IRS criminal investigation special agent in charge, said in the release.
Already, Jackson’s office has seen phishing scams targeting people unaware of how their payments will reach them. Emails, letters, texts and links are using such terms as “Corona Virus,” “COVID-19” and “Stimulus” to attract them, according to the news release.
The task force listed the following ways to report either coronavirus-related fraud schemes or what it termed “suspicious activity.”
- National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline: 866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov.
- Economic Impact Payment fraud reports: WashingtonDCFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov
- Virginia State Police, Virginia Fusion Center: vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.
