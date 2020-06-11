Two companies providing taxi and airport transportation plan to suspend operations next week.
Yellow Cab Services of Roanoke Inc. and Roanoke Airport Transportation Services will halt operations June 19. The decision is a response to negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said William Roberts, president and co-owner of both companies.
“We’re extremely saddened by the fact that we can’t continue on at this time and do have to suspend services,” he said. “But we remain hopeful somebody will come in here and rescue this business.”
William Roberts and his brother Stephen Roberts, who serves as vice president of the companies, said they are seeking a buyer but declined to provide an asking price.
The companies have been hit hard by the steep decline in air travel prompted by the coronavirus. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport reported a 97% decrease in the number of passengers flying out of the airport in April compared to the same month last year.
“All the transportation associated with the airport just completely dried up, and it’s still way down,” said Stephen Roberts.
Business from medical transports has also drastically declined as people are making fewer in-person doctor visits and turning to telemedicine, he said.
Additionally, William Roberts said, the companies have struggled to retain enough drivers to support the businesses. He cited fears about working during the pandemic and the ability to collect unemployment as reasons fewer drivers are on the roads.
Together, the two companies would normally have about 50 drivers. Now, the Robertses estimated, they’re down to 10 to 15 drivers. In addition to drivers, the companies have about 20 other employees.
“We have a large operation here,” William Roberts said. “When you lose 75% of your revenue, for us to sustain a 24-hour-a-day operation with a garage, dispatchers, office, clerical, bookkeeping, all that staff, it’s just impossible to continue on.”
William Roberts said the two companies have coexisted over the years; if business was down for one, the other would support it. But in this case, the losses were too great to sustain the whole operation.
Combined, the two businesses average approximately $2 million in annual revenue, William Roberts said, but he noted that the industry has “a very high expense-to-revenue ratio.”
Retaining drivers amid the pandemic has been a challenge for other taxi companies, like B Early Cab Service. Owner Ben Early said he has five cabs but is the only one currently driving.
With so few drivers out on the roads, Early said there’s more business than he can get to. He does between 25 and 35 fares per 12-hour shift.
“I’m one fella, I can only get so much,” Early said.
Early said his business is better positioned to ride out the pandemic because it’s smaller and has low overhead. He runs the business out of his home.
Prior to the pandemic, the taxi industry was affected by the rise of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. William Roberts said the industry was “just now starting to recover” from that transition.
“That impacted us quite a bit, but we were bouncing back. And then this [the coronavirus] hit. You have all these different factors and it’s hard to say when this will all come back,” he said.
While ride sharing did grab some market share, William Roberts said the competition was good and the impact not as great in Roanoke as in major metropolitan areas.
Taking this step is emotional for the brothers, Stephen Roberts said. Their grandfather started Virginia Cab Company in 1928 and it became Yellow Cab in 1933. The company website indicates that Yellow Cab has the largest taxicab fleet in Southwest Virginia.
“We have an idea of the level of service we want to provide,” Stephen Roberts said. “If we can’t provide the quality of service that we’ve wanted to all these years, it’s not worth it for us.”
The Robertses said they did not plan to hand the businesses down to family and expected to sell the companies when they retired. But neither thought they’d do so under these circumstances.
“We wanted to be able to do it on our terms with a new operator and not be forced because of COVID-19,” William Roberts said.
However, William Roberts said the loss of airport revenue and inability to retain drivers were problems outside their control.
“We survived fire, we survived the flood of ‘85, we survived the ice storm of 2002 but we could not survive the virus,” Stephen Roberts said.
Both said they would like to see the businesses continue on and hope someone buys them, especially the iconic Yellow Cab name.
“If you’re going to be in the taxicab business, you may as well have that name on your door,” Stephen Roberts said.
