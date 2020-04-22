The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center will present a free online seminar Thursday on financial relief for small businesses.

The hour-long event, for which registration is required, is scheduled at 1 p.m. More than 90 seats were still available at noon Wednesday.

"We will be going over the basics of the loans, what they are for and where to apply," an event announcement said.

Topics will include two Small Business Administration initiatives launched in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Both exhausted their funds during a first application round, but Congress has taken recent steps intended to inject more funding into them and the White House has indicated it may support the move.

To contact the program, email hello@roanokesmallbusiness.org.

