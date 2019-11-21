On the Rise reopened its Grandin Village location Thursday.
The bakery was damaged by an April fire at Community Inn, a beloved bar and restaurant next door.
Jeff Batson, who owns On the Rise with his wife, Teal, said they initially had been told the bakery would only need to be closed for a few weeks. But that turned into seven months. Batson said Thursday they were thrilled to finally reach this point.
"It's just been way, way too long," he said.
The goal was to reopen Saturday, in time for the neighborhood's holiday parade, which Batson said was a very busy day for the bakery last year. But after getting the final approvals necessary on Tuesday, Batson said his wife couldn't wait any longer.
"We were really pushing to be open before the parade and we made it happen," he said.
The bakery has a new ceiling and different paint scheme, but otherwise Batson said it should look the same, "just newer."
Batson said he and the staff are excited to be back in the neighborhood and community, which has been anxiously waiting for the bakery to reopen — a Facebook post sharing the new garnered hundreds of likes.
Hours for the Grandin location are still being determined.
"The biggest step was getting open today," he said. "We’re pretty happy with that."
Meanwhile, restoration work is still under way at Community Inn.
Co-owner Mont Morrow said he doesn't know exactly when the restaurant and bar will reopen, but he's shooting for no later than Dec. 1.
"Of course I’ve hoped a couple times and it hasn’t worked out that way," he said.
Crews are finishing up the drop ceiling and doing electrical work, Morrow said, but they're still waiting on equipment and cabinets. The work has taken much longer than anticipated.
"Since you’ve never been through it, you just don’t realize what all is involved," he said of the restoration effort.
The renovated Community Inn will have a similar layout, but look pretty different. Smoking will no longer be allowed, Morrow said. The fire was kindled by improperly discarded smoking materials.
Every day, Morrow said, people ask him when Community Inn will reopen and they can return to their favorite neighborhood restaurant and bar. He said he's hopeful it won't be much longer.
