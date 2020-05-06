A report last month out of the University of Virginia brought a little welcome good news amid the pandemic: Regular exercise might help protect people against COVID-19.
The same can be said for cars and trucks, but during the current shutdown, as many people are staying home or traveling less, it can be increasingly easy to lose track of a vehicle's needs, to have neglect set in.
"People have said for years that letting a car sit is the worst thing for it. It's an engine, and it's made to run," said Steve Pillis, owner of Pillis Brothers garage in Salem.
"A lot of people, their cars have been sitting since the middle of March. Then they decide, 'I'm gonna go somewhere,' and the battery is dead. It happens just from sitting. If you let it sit ... sooner or later, the battery is just going to die," Pillis said.
Even for the many who are trying to isolate themselves, periodic restarts of their cars and trucks are recommended to keep the battery fresh.
Although estimates vary on how often engines need to be "woken up," Pillis suggests starting your vehicle every few days, at least once a week, and letting it run for a minimum of 10 to 15 minutes. A short drive is better still and helps discourage condensation, gives belts and hoses needed circulation, and deters rust.
"When you're driving along, your brake pad is actually slightly rubbing against the rotor, and it keeps it clean," Pillis explained. "If it sits, with as much rain as we've had, that rotor can get wet and rust can form."
Tires, meanwhile, have the kind of curves you don't want to see flatten. They tend to lose air faster when sitting still, and leaving a vehicle in one spot for a long period concentrates the weight where the tires touch the ground, which over time can cause flat spots in which the rubber holds its shape. Kind of like hat head, but for tires.
Most newer automotive systems have sensors that warn drivers when tire pressure drops, but any active driver should travel with a tire pressure gauge. Standard pressure levels are generally posted inside the driver's side door jamb, and YouTube has countless instructional videos on how to use a gauge to check and fill tires safely and accurately. Just eyeballing it is a bad idea.
Allen Wood, who heads Woods Service Center in Vinton, said that recent warmer temperatures are kinder to idle vehicles than colder months, but he warned against "sweat" or water condensation in fuel tanks that can cause them to rust or taint gasoline.
"Keep in mind that a gas tank will sweat less on a full tank," Wood said, and encouraged drivers to keep their gauge at "F," although gloves are recommended when using public pumps and credit card readers.
"For any vehicles made prior to 1995, I would recommend non-ethanol gas," which is more expensive but has a longer shelf life, he said.
Wood also cautioned that modern keys and key fobs should not be left inside vehicles for extended periods of time, as they can sometimes keep the automotive system "awake" and cause battery drain.
When it comes to caring for vehicles that sit in one spot for a long time, longtime Christiansburg auto dealer Gary Duncan is very much in the pro league. His sprawling, world-famous car collection recently surpassed 1,400 in number. But he says that even in climate-controlled warehouses, his vast fleet (which includes rare Hondas, Nissans, Volkswagens, Corvettes, Rolls Royces and even a few Japanese firetrucks) requires regular attention.
"You can't stay ahead of that many," Duncan said last week. "Belts dry up, tires rot."
With regard to road vehicles, however, he was blunt: "You let them sit and you don't exercise them? You're going to have a problem. But if you'll do the recommended maintenance, it'll pay dividends over time. Because if not, if you put off changing oil, or belts when it breaks, it's going to be big money."
Prioritization is key: Your car is unlikely to fly apart like the Bluesmobile if you stretch your deadline a little on an oil change, but for drivers who have to travel, or who drive daily, necessary maintenance and mechanical issues should be addressed.
Pillis said his business during the end of March and the first half of April was "horrible," but "things are starting to pick up now."
"The most common things we're seeing is, people will get their cars out and they haven't checked anything," he said.
Most mechanic shops, oil change facilities and service stations are adapting to COVID-19 issues, offering accommodations like pick-up and delivery service, allowing drivers to stay in their vehicles during some procedures, and observing enhanced sanitation practices.
Simple remedies can also help. Washing cars or trucks at home is an easy way to protect the paint against pollen, and vacuuming interiors discourages smaller animals that might be enticed by an floorboard peppered with chips or crumbs.
With Google and YouTube, there has never been an easier era to diagnose and find solutions to mechanical problems. Although novices should take care not to get in over their heads, there are a wealth of resources for simple fixes, like changing air filters, which Wood recommends, even if it's done during routine servicing.
"We are all very conscious of the air we are breathing during this time," Wood said. "The cabin air filter is the last filter before the air enters the cabin of the vehicle. The engine air filter is also important as it filters the air before it enters the engine.
"Engines need clean air to run just as our bodies do."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.