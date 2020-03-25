BLACKSBURG — Jessica Jones recently opened her art supply store with the idea that Virginia Tech architecture students would be a sizable portion of her customer base.
When the town’s go-to art store Mish Mish closed after 50 years last July, Jones — who worked there a decade ago — expanded her own downtown yarn business and renamed it New River Art & Fiber to fill the hole her former employer left behind.
“It was part of my life. I was in there almost every week picking up something, whether for my kids, my business or my own personal projects,” Jones said Wednesday. “It was a personal loss to me, and it left a void” in the town, she said Wednesday afternoon.
Jones is trying hard not to become the next void.
Local businesses in the New River Valley — particularly in the college communities of Blacksburg and Radford — face increased uncertainty as student populations dry up and the state imposes stricter policies day by day to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Hotel rooms are sitting vacant, salons are closed, restaurants are reverting to carry out or delivery-only, and at least one college bar is temporarily shuttered.
“The kicker in our community, what makes us unique, is the 30,000 that are not coming back,” Sharon Scott, executive director of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, said of the rough number of Virginia Tech students who left Blacksburg after Tech discouraged people from returning to campus. “We won’t recoup that 30,000 for five months.”
In recent weeks, Tech and Radford University have moved classes online and announced cancellations of in-person graduations, as colleges nationwide have done. Such actions “probably have done more to flatten the curve in our community,” than anything else, Scott said, referring to the goal of reducing the speed of transmission of COVID-19. “Flattening that curve, however, really impacts our business community.”
The chamber reached out to Tech President Tim Sands requesting he not cancel graduation, which the university ended up announcing last week as necessary to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
More recently, Scott said, the chamber has been a strong advocate of stimulus money that would go toward unemployment benefits for contract employees, such as hairstylists; besides Virginia’s federal lawmakers, Scott said, she even reached out to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to press the need for stimulus money. In recent days, the chamber has extended its services to nonmember businesses in the county.
Shortly after Virginia Tech decided it was switching to online classes for the semester, Jones began to worry about the future of her art supply store, which works with professors so it can carry supplies for specific architecture projects.
“I’m worried about paying rent. … I’m worried for my staff because I’ve basically had to put them on a temporary leave,” Jones said at the time.
As information and regulations from state officials have changed by the day and sometimes even the hour, so has Jones’ outlook on her business.
After talking with her landlord and the bank, she’s hopeful things can get back to normal by the fall semester.
Currently, she’s accepting orders by phone or online, and is offering curbside pickup or evening deliveries, which she makes after the store closes.
Sean Stahl, manager of Ancient Art Tattoo Studio in Blacksburg, estimated that 70% to 80% of his clientele is students. And as a “nonessential” business, the shop, and its Roanoke location, are shuttered under the governor’s order until at least April 23.
Stahl and his two tattoo artists are independent contractors, meaning “there’s no income until we get back to working,” he said. “Whatever I’ve got in my bank account is what I’ve got to survive on in the next 28 days.”
Many find themselves in the same place.
“I’m good friends with a lot of the bartenders and bouncers in town, and a lot of them are definitely struggling because their pay is all based on tips ,” Stahl said.
Michael Whaley employs about 80 people across three Blacksburg eateries he owns — Top of the Stairs, Bottom of the Stairs and PK’s Bar & Grill. Now TOTS, a popular college hangout, is shut down completely, and he’s training employees on doing deliveries from the other two restaurants. He aims to “keep as much staff as we can” as they transition the businesses.
“A lot of our staff are career professionals,” Whaley said. “This makes it even harder, because this is how they make a living.”
Radford is also a college town with many businesses that rely on students to survive. The city’s population increases by nearly 10,000 students when school is in session.
Kelsi Jones, along with her husband, Todd, bought the city’s longtime watering hole and eatery BT’s Restaurant from former owner Tom Whitehead in early August. The Blacksburg couple both attended Radford University and worked there as students, a demographic that makes up the majority of BT’s staff today.
“It’s going to be hard and we are trying to give hours to our staff, but we will get through this,” she said. “Even though we are new owners, BT’s has been a staple in Radford for decades and has a loyal customer base that I believe will come back when this is all over.”
Still, even business owners who have served Blacksburg for years are starting to worry about the effect long-term restrictions and closures will have on the health of their operations.
Ranae Gillie has owned and operated Gillie’s — a popular vegetarian and pescatarian restaurant located near campus — since 1974, but is considering closing her doors starting Monday if business doesn’t pick up there or at her coffee shop around the corner, Bollo’s Café.
She said it has been a “ghost town” since spring break and nothing has changed since online classes started Monday.
Gillie said there might be a market for carryout orders, but that hasn’t panned out as she’d hoped.
“Honestly we are down about 90% from where we are usually at when school’s in session. … I have funds to get through this but I’m not sure staying open is worth it at the rate we are doing business,” she said Wednesday afternoon.
Gillie said she is considering taking out a small business loan, and is also hoping the federal relief bill expected to pass this week might offer some relief to business owners like her.
She said she also hopes the bill will help out her employees who will likely have to file for unemployment even if she remained open on a limited-hour basis.
“If it sounds like I’m a little discouraged, it’s because I am discouraged,” she said.
