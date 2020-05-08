Gov. Ralph Northam pulled out data charts on Friday to show why Virginians could ease back into stores, churches and outdoor cafes.
His metrics are similar to those he suggested last month when setting the bar to mark the decline of COVID-19 spread, with one main exception: There has yet to be a decline in the number of Virginians so ill from the virus that they require hospitalization.
All of the charts and curves Northam showed during his briefing, and those posted to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, mark statewide trends. There is no easy way to sort through the data to tell what is happening in individual localities, either in the present or during the past seven weeks under stay-at-home orders.
In allowing some businesses to begin to reopen, Northam has left it up to local leaders to decide if they want to impose stricter guidelines, and to each business owner to figure out if their workers will be safe.
Dave Bittle said he was hoping to see data on the disease in the shape of a curve for the Roanoke Valley as he considers restarting his water damage restoration business.
“I’m still getting two or three calls a day for jobs and I hate to turn people down. People still have broken pipes and sewage backups. That doesn’t stop,” he said.
His employees have to spend hours or days in someone’s home, and although they’ll have masks and suits to protect them from mold, they remain concerned about COVID-19, he said.
The governor repeatedly warns that the disease is still with us, that it is better to continue working from home, to mostly stay home and if going out, to wear masks and avoid others.
These are the guidelines he used to enter Phase 1.
Decline in positive cases
Northam has said he wanted to see a 14-day decline in positive cases. This can be viewed a number of ways. A look at the daily number of new cases reported — for example, 1,055 on May 1, 940 on May 3, 764 on May 5 and 1,314 on May 7 — shows figures jumping and dipping.
But those figures should be considered in the context of the number of tests given in order to calculate what is called a percent of positivity, which reflects the number of positive tests out of the total number given.
This is the measurement Northam emphasized to say the trend line is going down. Virginia’s positivity rate was as high as 23.6 in mid-April when the state was behind all the other states in testing on a per capita basis. On Friday, it was 11.6.
In the last two weeks, Virginia has jumped from about 2,000 tests a day to more than 5,000 tests a day, but it still ranks low on per capita tests.
Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, which has been tracking the coronavirus spread worldwide and in the states, said there needs to be enough testing in enough places to understand how much illness is out there, and per capita calculations don’t always show that.
“If your positivity is too high, you need to increase the number of people you are testing. It should be driven by how much illness is out there,” she said.
Early on, Virginia had been testing only people in hospitals, front-line health care workers and others considered vulnerable. Recently it has expanded testing to all with COVID-19 symptoms, which Nuzzo said should give a better indication of disease.
But Virginia also changed the way it counts tests to include multiple tests given to one person. Nuzzo said the states have not been consistent in whether they are counting all tests or unique people, and that can change the rate.
Also, she cautioned, it’s also important to understand where the tests are being given, and for that, ZIP code or locality information is important.
With statewide rates, it’s difficult to know if pockets of infection are missed unless all geographic regions have enough testing.
“So if you are making decisions only on the tests that you are counting and not the infection, then you have a skewed vision into what’s going on and how much illness you really have,” she said. “It could be overestimating the safety of opening up.”
The health department had been posting online the number of tests per health district, and the positives per locality. It stopped doing that.
On Friday, it began posting by ZIP code how many tests have been given to people and how many have tested positive. But it is cumulative information, and it cannot show how the disease has tracked over time.
But it can show where additional testing might be needed. In greater Raleigh Court in Roanoke, 48 tests were given and 10 were positive for a rate of 20.8. In Hollins, 123 tests were given with just eight, or 6.5%, positive. In Belmont and Morningside, the number of positive cases are so low that the number is suppressed, but only 32 people have been tested.
In South Roanoke, where an outbreak at a nursing home occurred, 90 tests were given with 47, or 52.2%, positive. While the residents of the nursing home would be included in that ZIP code, the workers who tested positive and live elsewhere would be included in their home ZIP code.
Hospital admissions
Northam initially said he wanted to see a 14-day downward trend in COVID-19 hospital admissions.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association posts daily the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, along with the number who are in ICU beds and on ventilators.
The health department this week added a graph to its website that charts the hospital association’s information over time. It shows that on Friday, the hospitals had 1,613 COVID-19 patients, the most of any day yet. The number has been steadily increasing. There were 1,431 on May 1.
When asked if this ran contrary to his initial quest to see a decline in admissions, Northam said that the trend line has been relatively flat over time and that he is keeping a close eye on it.
Additional hospital beds and ventilators
Virginia lifted its regulatory process to make it easier for hospitals to add more beds in the event they become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The association reports that nearly 3,700 beds were added to allow for a surge. The hospitals ordinarily staff about 16,500 beds.
On Friday, 20% of the state’s 2,935 ventilators were in use. Of those in use, about a third, or 199, were being used by COVID-19 patients.
The hospital data is reported only at the state level. To know the capacity in a region, and how many beds are in use by COVID-19 patients and how many are available for a surge, would involve a survey of each hospital and a willingness by each to share that information.
Last week, executives with Carilion Clinic and LewisGale both reported adequate capacity as they looked to restart elective surgeries.
Overall bed use in the state’s hospitals rose during the week, mostly due to the resumption of surgeries and other procedures.
Enough personal protective equipment
Northam said no hospital is experiencing a shortage or concern over supply of protective equipment. He said that a large shipment from overseas arrived in Chicago on Thursday and that it was being trucked to Virginia.
