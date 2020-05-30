For two weeks, Virginians have gotten haircuts, dined al fresco and worshiped in church, while Gov. Ralph Northam has continued to report that the state’s COVID-19 data looks encouraging.
Testing has improved. The number of daily tests hovers at his 10,000 target. The rate of positive results to the number of tests given is trending downward. Hospitals continue to report as much capacity as before the state entered Phase 1 of reopening. None are short on personal protective equipment.
But the Virginia Department of Health’s website also tells other stories.
The number of patients in hospitals’ intensive care units has not declined. Visits to emergency rooms for COVID-19-like illnesses has trended upward since Phase 1 began May 15.
The number of new cases each day has continued apace, some days even higher than before, regardless of whether the case is logged as the day the person first felt sick or the date the state learned of the illness.
Then there are the other numbers, the ones by the University of Virginia’s BioComplexity Institute, that portend how the disease might act.
The institute’s weekly modeling run released Friday shows that if Virginians practice social distancing and the state steps up contact tracing, cases might have already peaked.
“However, if Virginia’s residents relax social distancing even further, leading to a strong rebound, and case detection does not improve, the model forecasts new confirmed cases will peak at 53,726 per week during the week ending July 19, 2020, overwhelming hospitals in some areas,” the report said.
The researchers noted that it’s too early to tell, “but better detection alone may prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.”
Detection hinges on testing and on how quickly Virginia hires, trains and puts on the street a force of 1,300 contact tracers. The state is screening resumes.
Reopening
Northam said last week that he could lift additional restrictions on commerce as early as Friday, which could bring more people together in close spaces.
“If we see cases spike, if we see hot spots, again, we have a better ability to test, we have a better ability to do the tracing,” he said when asked if he’d restrict commerce if the numbers go up. “So if we get to the point where there are hot spots or areas where the numbers are not going in the right direction, then obviously we will make those adjustments.”
Aris Spanos, Wilson E. Schmidt professor of economics at Virginia Tech, said, “Rushing to open the economy could be a very bad mistake.”
He thinks Northam should allow three to four weeks more of Phase 1 to understand what is happening, since people without symptoms can spread the disease. And it can take a week or longer for people to become ill after being infected with the virus.
“If we rush, and suddenly have another wave, that will be another four or five months before we can come back to normal. Three weeks or five months? There is no comparison,” he said.
Spanos is one of 430 Virginia professors, medical practitioners, business people and residents who signed a letter in April asking Northam to implement a series of actions meant to not just slow the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, but to get the cases to zero.
“The country I was born in, Cyprus, they were able to jump in and contain it. They have not had new cases,” he said. “The people listened to the advice and now they are ready to reopen in a shorter period than the United States. They have the mechanism in place, if somebody is detected somewhere, they know they might have a cluster, so they immediately go there and start testing everybody and isolate them.”
Spanos said testing is still lacking in much of Virginia, contact tracers are not yet on the job, and the economy will suffer further if Northam gets this wrong.
“People will be frightened and go back home and say, ‘I don’t trust the government because the advice they gave me is not very good advice,’ ” he said. “They are going to be more fearful to venture out. It would devastate a lot of small businesses.”
The letter
On April 25, 200-some professors and health professionals in Virginia and a similar number of residents and business owners signed on to an open letter to Northam that called for requiring masks, deploying more testing, hiring an army of contact tracers, curtailing nonessential travel and mandating a 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors.
Northam did not respond to the letter.
His spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in an email last week that Northam “received the letter from New England Complex calling for a five-week lockdown. He appreciates this input and values his ongoing partnership with physicians and medical experts. Virginia has taken aggressive action to combat COVID-19 and slow the spread of this virus. Governor Northam will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health.”
Rajesh Balkrishnan, a UVa professor of public health science, was the first to sign the letter.
He’s not sure science or data is driving policy.
“What I am concerned about is the incident numbers are so not going down in Virginia. We are still seeing increasing number of new cases diagnosed,” he said. “I don’t know about reopening the state for business. We could potentially be creating a lot of trouble. I feel like we really need to do something more to bring the numbers down before we start reopening more.”
When he looks at the graphs, he sees cases coming in at too high a rate. There is no bending of the curve on the right side.
“I really don’t know what is going on in the communities. Some places people can’t get tested,” he said.
He’d like to see the daily case rate fall to half of what it is before more restrictions are lifted.
Yaneer Bar-Yam, president of New England Complex Systems institute, who initiated EndCoronavirus.org, said it’s not too late for Virginia to get its cases to zero.
“The point we are making is we can take action to get rid of the virus and then we can go to normal in a safe way. There is this narrative that we have to live with the disease,” he said. “They are trying to convince people that everyone really wants to go out and get a haircut. The question that is not being clearly addressed is why would we want to do that if we could just take the right kind of action.”
Bar-Yam said 41 countries that shut down travel, and did widespread testing and contact tracing, have had few deaths and are near zero in new cases.
In the U.S., Vermont took similar steps, he said.
He said the successful places have created green zones where there aren’t cases and have allowed economic activity within the borders. Outsiders can enter if they come from another green zone. If not, they need to quarantine for 14 days.
“You might say, ‘Hey, what will that do for tourism?’ The answer is, that’s what we need to do and make sure other places progressively become COVID-free zones,” Bar-Yam said.
He said it’s hard to do, but the only way to eliminate the disease.
“I suspect if I told you six months ago that in this country all of the states would have these social distancing, you wouldn’t believe me. People would have said this is impossible. But we did it,” he said. “If you think about the big picture, this is only for a short time. Then we could go back to a healthy normal, and if we don’t do it, we are going to be in hell for years.”
Testing
Salem resident and environmental activist Diana Christopulos signed the letter as an adjunct professor of biology at Hollins University.
She said at the beginning of the emergency in Virginia, she thought Northam was doing a good job.
“He went with closures quickly. The part where he allowed businesses to stay open and people could carry on their lives, I thought was pretty reasonable,” she said. “But then the testing was such a terrible failure.”
The way the department reports tests keeps changing.
On Friday, of the eight least-tested health districts in the state, six are in Southwest Virginia and two in Southside. Roanoke was showing fewer than 1,000 tests that look for the active virus, and just more than that once antibody tests were added to the mix.
A month ago, the Health Department had reported higher test numbers for Roanoke, but that data disappeared from the agency’s website. When the data reappeared, it was presented in a new format of assigning tests by patients’ ZIP codes. Test results that lack that information were listed as unknown. There were about 39,000 unknown addresses on Friday.
On Saturday, the department returned to the system of assigning tests that lack patients’ information to the ZIP code of the physician who ordered the test or the lab that performed it. Roanoke’s testing encounters increased by more than 6,000, but it cannot be determined if those were tests of city residents or of people who traveled to Roanoke to be tested.
The Health Department reports tests as “encounters,” which were up to 340,856 for all types of testing on Saturday. Some people are tested multiple times, such as health workers who require two negative tests within 24 hours after having the illness before being permitted to return to work.
Initially, “tests” meant “people” on the website. But on May 1, the department changed the way it reported the tests, making it appear that daily testing had tripled overnight. When criticized, the department added a “unique people” count but that later disappeared under a subsequent update of the online dashboard.
Virginia also has been consistently among the bottom states in the number of tests per capita. It had moved up to 11th from the bottom by Friday on Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus trackers.
The governor has blamed supply shortages for lags in testing. He assembled a task force in mid-April to coordinate efforts by commercial, university and hospital labs.
Since then, the number of tests has more than doubled. At one point, as antibody tests — which can show whether someone had the disease and has since recovered — became more widely available, those results were added to the type that detects active cases.
Both types of tests are useful for disease surveillance, but the wider use of tests looking for active virus in people without symptoms can be used to curtail the spread. The addition of the antibody tests was widely criticized, and those numbers are now broken out separately.
Christopulos said she was glad Northam is now mandating face coverings in public, which also help to limit transmission. That order went into effect Friday.
But she worries there hasn’t been a consistent message or presentation of data so that people can know how much disease is circulating.
Economist Spanos said people shouldn’t rely on the government for direction.
“I think what people, small business, can do now is to take the responsibility. If I have a butcher shop, how do I treat the people working there in a way I can protect them?” he said. “Forget the federal government. Forget the state government. How do I as an employer minimize risk?”
Spanos said Virginia’s universities have experts willing to help businesses and local government leaders.
“Ask for the advice,” he said. “Otherwise, you rush out there and someone has coronavirus, you are in trouble, and it’s going to take weeks and weeks before they can come back.”
