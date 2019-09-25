Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Teal Jones Group, a lumber company from Canada that operates Pine Products Inc., will bring 67 new jobs to its facility in Horsepasture.

Henry County supervisors have agreed to put up $600,000 in incentives through a grant from The Harvest Foundation, and state funds will provide another $400,000 if certain conditions are met.

Teal Jones would invest $21 million in expanding its facilities and enterprises.

The new jobs are expected to pay an average of $34,450 annually, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Load comments