Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Teal Jones Group, a lumber company from Canada that operates Pine Products Inc., will bring 67 new jobs to its facility in Horsepasture.
Henry County supervisors have agreed to put up $600,000 in incentives through a grant from The Harvest Foundation, and state funds will provide another $400,000 if certain conditions are met.
Teal Jones would invest $21 million in expanding its facilities and enterprises.
The new jobs are expected to pay an average of $34,450 annually, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said.
