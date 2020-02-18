DH NSLocomotives 05312019 p06

Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday that it will cut hundreds of jobs in Roanoke.

 David Hungate | Special to The Roanoke Times

Norfolk Southern announced major job reductions and closures in Roanoke on Tuesday.

The railroad plans “the closure of its Roanoke Distribution Center in Virginia and the planned transfer of the work associated with its Roanoke Locomotive Shop to Altoona, Pennsylvania,” a company statement said.

Employment in the Roanoke area, which stood at 920 in September, will fall to 650, the announcement said. The company said it felt a need to adjust the “mix of people and facilities” to business conditions, the statement said.

This bulletin will be updated.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Load comments