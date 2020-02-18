Norfolk Southern announced major job reductions and closures in Roanoke on Tuesday.
The railroad plans “the closure of its Roanoke Distribution Center in Virginia and the planned transfer of the work associated with its Roanoke Locomotive Shop to Altoona, Pennsylvania,” a company statement said.
Employment in the Roanoke area, which stood at 920 in September, will fall to 650, the announcement said. The company said it felt a need to adjust the “mix of people and facilities” to business conditions, the statement said.
This bulletin will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Roanoke leaders said several years ago that they didn’t want to be a railroad town so they are slowly getting their wish.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.