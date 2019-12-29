PULASKI – In a 19th century building in downtown Pulaski, visitors can immerse themselves in futuristic escapes to other worlds. With the help of modern technology, participants of all ages can see, hear, smell and interact with computer-generated entities and settings.
At the new Next Level VR experience center at 94 W. Main St., some of these virtual reality (VR) creations will teach about astronomy or biology. Many are games, where participants win points or battle malevolent superpowers.
Other patrons, especially elderly ones, enjoy visiting exotic places through the VR headsets. Here it’s possible to be in Pulaski and Hawaii, in a wheelchair and swimming in the ocean, at the same time.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, Next Level will celebrate its opening with two simultaneous tournaments, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. All entrants receive a 5% discount on VR sessions. First-, second- and third-place winners earn cash prizes and free or discounted future VR sessions.
The state-of-the-art shop could well become the gamer magnet of the New River Valley. Music and flashing screens enhance the drama. Refreshments will be available, and smaller cubicles will provide some gamers with a secluded space to focus.
Next Level uses VR headsets (Oculus Go and Valve Index brands) which, paired with a compatible computer, would set individual owners back at least $2,000 each. At the virtual reality studio, customers pay by the hour or half-hour; memberships will be available later in the winter.
“Not many kids or young adults can afford to put out this much for virtual reality at home, but they can immerse themselves here,” said Jordan Persson, who’s been helping with the technology side of the new business backed by investor Steve Critchfield.
Critchfield has been the backbone of an ongoing West Main Street rehabilitation project in downtown Pulaski for several years. Persson suggested to Critchfield that Pulaski needed something for young people to do at night, something safe but exciting. They looked at virtual reality gaming parlors in Northern Virginia and were impressed.
“Virtual reality seemed like something that could draw in people from other towns, and Pulaski needs that,” said Jacob Prine, a Radford University senior from Pulaski County. Prine plans to open a marketing and IT consultancy in Pulaski and traveled through Europe last summer getting ideas.
The VR shop is one of several businesses planned to make downtown Pulaski more visitor-friendly, especially for young visitors. Other ideas in the pipeline include a beer tap house, a restaurant and an indoor arena to play low-power air-gun games known as airsoft.
But Next Level’s offerings aren’t just for the young. Even before opening, Next Level has made house calls to folks for whom VR is therapy. For residents of Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center, virtual reality is the chance to escape without leaving their rooms. Instead of falling asleep in front of the television, the frail seniors become actively engaged in the exciting travels they experience through headsets, said Luke Allison, co-owner of Next Level and project manager for West Main Development.
“One lady said it took her to her happy place. She was pretty emotional,” Allison said.
Critchfield, and all of his West Main Development team have essentially adopted Critchfield’s longtime family friend, Jussi Korzeniowski, age 96. They pick him up at Pulaski Health and Rehab on a weekday and he spends hours at their headquarters, chatting, watching television and napping. When Korzeniowski donned a VR headset, he became a fan – prompting Next Level’s mission to take VR to other elders. With the help of sponsors, they hope to continue this mission.
“It’s marvelous being able to see all around you without moving,” Korzeniowski said. “I like being among the animals. They’re beautiful.”
“Jussi visited Angel Falls, Venezuela, where he’d gone on expedition once, and New York City. He even recognized Fifth Avenue,” Allison said. “He’d had a spell of depression, and this experience energized him.”
Allison has also taken VR headsets to Pulaski’s Mayflower Christian Academy. A handful of children experienced videos that took them into the nucleus of a cell and shot them through the solar system.
“The kids were tested and they were able to remember so many of the details of these experiences. It’s a great way to learn,” Allison said.
Allison, Prine, Persson and their West Main Development colleague Austin Stromme have talked about other uses of VR in Pulaski – soothing virtual reality-based underwater experiences and walks on the beach as well as factory tours without liability concerns.
But for the present, Next Level’s main mission is to give young people something exciting to do. Contestants can sign up for the Saturday tournaments at https//challenge.com/communities/3292f2e322cd65df703e4c85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.