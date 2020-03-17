Journalists and other news staff at The Roanoke Times are seeking to form a union and have asked owner Lee Enterprises to voluntarily recognize the Timesland News Guild and begin bargaining, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the guild.
If the company does not comply, the guild will file for an election with the National Labor Relations Board, the release said.
The Roanoke Times is one of 30 former BH Media newspapers — 10 in Virginia — whose ownership was transferred to Lee on Monday. However, Lee, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, had managed the BH Media properties since 2018.
“Reliable local news is more vital now than ever,” the release said. “Overall, these far-off corporations have slashed our newsroom by about half over the past six years. Corporate decision-making has hamstrung our circulation colleagues, leading to issues with deliveries, canceled subscriptions and declining revenues.”
Lee Enterprises declined to comment.
The news release said more than 75% of the newsroom has signed cards authorizing union representation by The NewsGuild, part of the Communications Workers of America. The Timesland News Guild seeks to become a unit of the Washington-Baltimore News Guild Local 32035.
Similar efforts have been undertaken at former BH Media — and now Lee — newspapers in Charlottesville and Omaha. Negotiations are continuing at both locations.
Unionizing efforts have been rare in the Roanoke Valley in recent years. In January, employees of Durham School Services, which operates the city’s school buses, rejected an attempt to unionize. Mike Mays, president of the Western Virginia Area Labor Federation, said at the time that the last Roanoke-area workplace he could recall joining a union was Virginia Transformer in 1999.
