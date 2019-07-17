Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and its sports marketing division announced a new promotional video Wednesday designed to attract more sports tourism.
The regional convention and tourism bureau and VBR Sports displayed the video at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, home of the Red Sox minor league baseball team.
The video, just over a minute long, highlights the region’s indoor and outdoor athletic opportunities. Representatives of tourism marketing organizations played the video twice on the stadium’s outfield screen.
Most of the images and footage were compiled locally from Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge’s sports contacts and videographer, according to Catherine Fox, the bureau’s vice president of public affairs and destination development. Fox said a Virginia Beach company completed the video last month after production began in the spring.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard said sports translates to economic development, citing the sports tournaments in the region that generate more customers for hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
Mary Cywinski, sports development manager for VBR Sports, said working with local sports organizers has “already generated a stronger economic impact and branded VBR Sports on a much bigger scale.”
Cywinski said the combination of youth, amateur, collegiate and professional level events opens the door for more variety in sporting events.
The bureau will try to build on the reputation of hosting tournaments and championships started by the city of Salem.
"The VBR Sports team continues to recognize new opportunities to maximize usage of all sports facilities within the VBR footprint including the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt and Franklin," Cywinski said.
VBR Sports launched in 2018. The marketing division has identified several sporting events the region could host, such as adventure racing, mountain biking, off-road triathlons, archery, disc golf, archery and basketball.
The new sports promotional video can be viewed online on the VBR Sports Youtube page.