Mack Trucks will begin manufacturing medium-duty trucks Sept. 1 at its new Roanoke County plant, a company spokesman said.
The trucks are a new line for the Volvo-owned company and will be built in a newly created factory in Valley Tech Park, which has a Salem address.
Production, originally scheduled to begin in July, was moved back due to the virus pandemic, spokesman Christopher Heffner said Wednesday. The ramp-up for production has been underway for several months. Mack employed 60 people in late March and has continued hiring.
“We plan to have 250 workers on site by the end of February,” Heffner said.
Gov. Ralph Northam said in January when the project was announced that the company would invest $13 million. Tax-funded incentives include a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund.
