Leisa Kube Ciaffone has now been recommended by the Roanoke Valley’s two largest legal organizations to fill an upcoming circuit court vacancy in the 23rd District.
On Tuesday, the Roanoke Bar Association voted to endorse Ciaffone to succeed Judge William Broadhurst when he retires March 1. That decision follows a vote last week by the Salem/Roanoke County Bar Association, which also tapped Ciaffone.
Broadhurst became a circuit court judge in November 2002, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Diane Strickland. To date, Strickland, who took the bench in 1987, remains the Roanoke Valley’s only female circuit court judge.
Broadhurst’s replacement, who must be appointed by both houses of the General Assembly, is expected to be named during the current legislative session.
Ciaffone, 58, has been a juvenile and domestic relations court judge since 2013 and was just approved for a second term. Her overall work on the bench was rated “excellent” by 94% of the local attorneys surveyed for the 2018 Virginia Supreme Court judicial performance evaluation report.
Prior to her judgeship, Ciaffone was at Gentry Locke for 14 years, then ran a solo practice for 12.
The other candidates considered Tuesday by the bar association were two other juvenile court judges, Frank Rogers III and Onzlee Ware, and Roanoke attorney Melissa Friedman.
Ciaffone was previously up for consideration for a circuit court judgeship in 2015, on the retirement of Judge Clifford Weckstein. The seat was ultimately filled by General District Court Judge Chris Clemens.
The 23rd Circuit serves Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem.
