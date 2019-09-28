EDUCATION
Patricia Lynn has been hired as Campus Recreation’s director of outdoor adventures at Roanoke College.
FINANCIAL
Linda Johnson has been appointed chief financial officer of Freedom First Credit Union.
LAW
Robert Bersch with Wills on Wheels PC, a division of Bersch Law Firm PC, was named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020.
MEDICAL
River Ridge Dermatology announced two new resident physicians who will be working out of the Blacksburg, Narrows and Roanoke offices: Dr. Karla Guerra and Dr. Abby Russell.
ORGANIZATIONS
Broaddus Fitzpatrick was honored with the A. Victor Thomas Environmental Stewardship Award by the Blue Ridge Conservancy. The award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the preservation of the natural heritage of western Virginia.
Local Colors of Western Virginia elected new officers to its board of directors: Courtney Campbell, president; Elda Stanco-Downey, vice president; Beth Lutjen, treasurer; and Brenda Hale, secretary. New board members: Peter Volosin and Melissa Stankov.
REAL ESTATE
Kit Hale of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors was inducted into the 2019 Virginia Realtors Hall of Fame.
