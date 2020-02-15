EDUCATION
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emerita/emeritus on the following in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences: Jill Kiecolt, professor of sociology, and David Johnson, associate professor of theater arts.
LAW
Attorney William “Andy” Jennings has joined Potter Mariano PLC.
OTHER
Jennifer Hanks has been appointed director of admissions for The Oaks and the Joseph C. Thomas Center at Richfield Living.
REAL ESTATE
Paul DiMaio has joined Long & Foster Real Estate as a sales agent in the Blacksburg office.
