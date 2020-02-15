EDUCATION

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emerita/emeritus on the following in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences: Jill Kiecolt, professor of sociology, and David Johnson, associate professor of theater arts.

LAW

Attorney William “Andy” Jennings has joined Potter Mariano PLC.

OTHER

Jennifer Hanks has been appointed director of admissions for The Oaks and the Joseph C. Thomas Center at Richfield Living.

REAL ESTATE

Paul DiMaio has joined Long & Foster Real Estate as a sales agent in the Blacksburg office.

