EDUCATION
Kelsey McLaughlin has been named center director at the Smith Mountain Lake location of HoneyTree Early Learning Centers.
Brian Cook, professor of public administration and policy in the School of Public and International Affairs in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Rick Rudd, professor and head of the Department of Agricultural and Extension Education in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, was reappointed as the Virginia Cooperative Extension Chair of Excellence in Community Viability.
FINANCIAL
Mike Pendleton of the Hollins branch of Edward Jones has been awarded the Chartered Financial Consultant professional designation from the American College.
MEDICAL
Nurse practitioner Kate Gall has joined Jefferson Surgical Clinic’s ENT and cardiovascular practices.
Herbert “Herby” Pierce has been named chief executive officer of Vistar Eye Center.