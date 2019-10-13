EDUCATION

Andrew Ickes, associate director of development for leadership gifts at Virginia Tech, joined the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC as its director of development.

Joseph Simpson has been appointed collegiate assistant professor in the Department of Management in the Pamplin College of Business and director of Virginia Tech’s Integrated Security Education and Research Center.

Frank Shushok, senior associate vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech, has been named the university’s interim vice president for student affairs.

Kray Luxbacher, professor of mining and minerals engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Charles T. Holland Professor of Mining and Minerals Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

GOVERNMENT

Amanda Kaufman has been named deputy county administrator of Bedford County.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Jeff Powell has been appointed deputy chief of Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

REAL ESTATE

Matt Gaziano has rejoined Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer as a brokerage associate in its Roanoke office, specializing in industrial sales and leasing.

