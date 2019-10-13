EDUCATION
Andrew Ickes, associate director of development for leadership gifts at Virginia Tech, joined the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC as its director of development.
Joseph Simpson has been appointed collegiate assistant professor in the Department of Management in the Pamplin College of Business and director of Virginia Tech’s Integrated Security Education and Research Center.
Frank Shushok, senior associate vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech, has been named the university’s interim vice president for student affairs.
Kray Luxbacher, professor of mining and minerals engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Charles T. Holland Professor of Mining and Minerals Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
GOVERNMENT
Amanda Kaufman has been named deputy county administrator of Bedford County.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jeff Powell has been appointed deputy chief of Botetourt County Fire & EMS.
REAL ESTATE
Matt Gaziano has rejoined Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer as a brokerage associate in its Roanoke office, specializing in industrial sales and leasing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.