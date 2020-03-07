EDUCATION
Joshua Drake has been named assistant professor of human nutrition, foods and exercise in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Christina McIntyre, Virginia Tech director of professional development, national and international scholarships, has been elected vice president of the National Collegiate Honors Council.
LAW
Frith Anderson and Peake PC announced the following: Andrew Gerrish and Nathan Schnetzler have been named principals, Glenn Williams is a new associate and David Sink, network administrator, was named a Virginia Lawyers Weekly 2019 Unsung Legal Hero.
Charles Downs Jr. has joined Virginia Lutheran Homes as corporate counsel.
ORGANIZATIONS
Shaun Rai has been named vice president of asset management at Community Housing Partners.
OTHER
Inorganic Ventures announced the following management changes: Michael Booth, director, quality control; James King, director, production; William Marble, director, supply chain; and Laura Robinson, director, commercial operations.
TECHNOLOGY
Tracie Crist has joined Advanced Logic Industries as chief financial officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.