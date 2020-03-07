EDUCATION

Joshua Drake has been named assistant professor of human nutrition, foods and exercise in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Christina McIntyre, Virginia Tech director of professional development, national and international scholarships, has been elected vice president of the National Collegiate Honors Council.

LAW

Frith Anderson and Peake PC announced the following: Andrew Gerrish and Nathan Schnetzler have been named principals, Glenn Williams is a new associate and David Sink, network administrator, was named a Virginia Lawyers Weekly 2019 Unsung Legal Hero.

Charles Downs Jr. has joined Virginia Lutheran Homes as corporate counsel.

ORGANIZATIONS

Shaun Rai has been named vice president of asset management at Community Housing Partners.

OTHER

Inorganic Ventures announced the following management changes: Michael Booth, director, quality control; James King, director, production; William Marble, director, supply chain; and Laura Robinson, director, commercial operations.

TECHNOLOGY

Tracie Crist has joined Advanced Logic Industries as chief financial officer.

