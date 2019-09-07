EDUCATION

Barbara DeCausey has been named director of the Human Research Protection Program at Virginia Tech.

LAW

Mona Raza has joined the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke as staff attorney.

CowanPerry PC announced the following attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020: James Cowan Jr., David Perry, Douglas Densmore and Tara Branscom.

OTHER

Seth Talmadge has joined Dewberry as plumbing and fire protection design manager in its mechanical, electrical and plumbing group.

REAL ESTATE

Kent Rosenberger has joined Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group as a vice president and director of property and facility management services.

