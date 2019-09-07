EDUCATION
Barbara DeCausey has been named director of the Human Research Protection Program at Virginia Tech.
LAW
Mona Raza has joined the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke as staff attorney.
CowanPerry PC announced the following attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020: James Cowan Jr., David Perry, Douglas Densmore and Tara Branscom.
OTHER
Seth Talmadge has joined Dewberry as plumbing and fire protection design manager in its mechanical, electrical and plumbing group.
REAL ESTATE
Kent Rosenberger has joined Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group as a vice president and director of property and facility management services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.