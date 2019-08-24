EDUCATION
Brett Shadle has been named chair of the Department of History at Virginia Tech.
Christopher Flynn has been appointed executive director of Mental Health Initiatives at Virginia Tech.
Samantha “Sammi” Hoover has joined the advancement team at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine as director of alumni relations.
ENGINEERING
Jeff Huffman has joined Draper Aden Associates as geotechnical division manager.
FINANCIAL
Teresa Lawrence has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial specialist at the Challenger Avenue office.
LAW
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020:
Brown & Jennings PLC: William “Andy” Jennings
Gentry Locke: Thomas Bondurant Jr., Matthew Broughton, Michael Finney, Franklin Flippin, William Gust, Gregory Haley, Guy Harbert III, Kevin Holt, Paul Klockenbrink, Todd Leeson, Powell “Nick” Leitch III, Brett Marston, Monica Taylor Monday, David Paxton, Glenn Pulley, William Rakes, Anthony Russell, Scott Sexton, Bruce Stockburger, Charles Williams, Clark Worthy and Kathleen Wright.
Glenn Feldmann Darby & Goodlatte: Paul Beers, Harwell Darby Jr., Mark Feldmann, Maryellen Goodlatte and Robert Ziogas.
Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC: Carter Brothers, F.B. Webster Day, Peter Pearl and Hugh Wellons.
Woods Rogers PLC: Thomas Bagby, Stan Barnhill, Neil Birkhoff, Victor Cardwell, Claude Carter, Francis Casola, Agnis Chakravorty, George Clemo, Nicholas Conte, Frank Friedman, Michael Hertz, James Jennings, Neal Keesee Jr., Talfourd Kemper Sr., Alton Knighton Jr., Mark Loftis, Joshua Long, Heman Marshall III, Richard Maxwell, Lee Osborne, Thomas Palmer, Elizabeth Guilbert Perrow, Matthew Pritts, Benjamin Rottenborn, Alexander Saunders, Christopher Stevens, Daniel Summerlin III, King Tower, Elizabeth Burgin Waller, Thomas Winn III and Dudley Woody.
In addition, Bagby, Birkhoff, Cardwell, Chakravorty, Day, Goodlatte, Gust, Jennings, Loftis, Maxwell, Monday and Paxton received lawyer of the year honors.
OTHER
Sue Ellen Clark has been appointed administrator of the Joseph C. Thomas Center at Richfield Living.
Eddie Thomas of American Freestyle Karate in Salem has been inducted into the U.S. Martial Artists Association International Martial Arts Hall of Fame under the category of Platinum Lifetime Achievement.