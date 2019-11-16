EDUCATION
Katie Gehrt has joined the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech as its director of marketing and communication.
Undergraduate Academic Affairs at Virginia Tech has announced three promotions within the undergraduate education team: Keri Swaby, director of undergraduate research; Kara Latopolski, director of undergraduate academic integrity; and Rachel Kinzer Corell, communication manager for undergraduate academic programs.
FINANCIAL
Barry Henderson has joined Virginia National Bank as market president, executive vice president and commercial banker for the Roanoke-New River Valley region.
ORGANIZATIONS
The Harvest Foundation announced that Stacy Peters has joined the foundation as grants administrator and India Brown has been named program officer.
