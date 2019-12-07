CONSTRUCTION
Brett Dietrich has been named vice president and a member of the board of directors at Lanford Brothers Co. Inc.
EDUCATION
HoneyTree Early Learning Centers announced the following new center directors: Stacy Bermo, Hunting Hills, and Christine Duncan, RiverWalk.
HEALTH CARE
Nichole Moeller has joined Carilion Wellness Botetourt as a membership sales representative.
Betty Bridges has joined Carilion Wellness Westlake as operations assistant director.
LAW
Gentry Locke announced the following attorneys have been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2019: Thomas Bondurant Jr., Matthew Broughton, Christen Church, Michael Finney, Alicha Grubb (Young Lawyer), William Gust, Gregory Haley, Kevin Holt, Paul Klockenbrink, Christopher Kozlowski, Todd Leeson, Brett Marston, Monica Taylor Monday, David Paxton, Jonathan Puvak, Scott Sexton, Maxwell Wiegard, Spencer Wiegard, Kathleen Wright and Clark Worthy.
ORGANIZATIONS
Rich Davis has joined the Historical Society of Western Virginia as education coordinator.
Cheryl Ward has been named events director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The March of Dimes presented the 2019 Virginia Nurse of the Year Award in the Women’s Health category to Garrett Lawhorn of Carilion Clinic. The runner-up was Kiva Troise of LewisGale Medical Center.
