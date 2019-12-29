EDUCATION

Jeffrey Connor, associate professor of engineering education in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus posthumously by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

GOVERNMENT

Jay Taliaferro has been named city manager of Salem.

Angela O’Brien, the assistant to Roanoke’s city manager, received a Certificate of Completion in Green Belt and Black Belt of Six Sigma Methodology, and will receive a Black Belt Six Sigma Practitioner Certification from 6Sigma.us. Six Sigma is a business management practice based on statistical analysis.

LAW

Kelly Stimart, human resources manager at Gentry Locke, has been named a Virginia Lawyers Weekly 2019 Unsung Legal Hero, which recognize legal support professionals who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.

