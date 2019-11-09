CONSTRUCTION
Berton Austin has been promoted to vice president, business operations, at Branch Builds.
EDUCATION
Eugene Seago, professor of accounting and information systems in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of Curling professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Doug Patterson, professor of finance in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Everett Peterson, Virginia Tech professor of agricultural and applied economics, was named a Global Trade Analysis Project Research Fellow at the 22nd Annual Conference on Global Economic Analysis.
Cristen Jandreau has been named director of the Conflict of Interest Program at Virginia Tech.
Shari Whicker has been promoted to assistant dean for faculty development at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
Jamie King has been hired as university arborist at Virginia Tech.
FINANCIAL
Richard Fairley has been promoted to business intelligence manager and founding leader of the new Business Intelligence Division at Freedom First Credit Union.
GOVERNMENT
Craig Hatmaker has joined the Town of Christiansburg as information technology director.
LAW
Becky Schanz has joined Glenn Robinson Cathey Memmer & Skaff PLC as an associate attorney.
Frith Anderson & Peake PC announced that Phillip Anderson was named to the 2019 class of Virginia Lawyers Weekly Leaders in Law and Nathan Schnetzler was recognized as a Virginia Lawyers Weekly Up and Coming Lawyer for 2019.
MEDICAL
Dr. Romulo Albuquerque has joined Vistar Eye Center.
Dr. William Fintel has been named medical director for Carilion Clinic Hematology-Oncology Clinical Services.
OTHER
Pallabi Saboo, CEO of Harmonia Holdings Group LLC, has been nominated to serve on the Army Science Board.
Megan Fincher has been appointed director of Holli’s Academy of Dance in Christiansburg.
