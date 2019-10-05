EDUCATION
Rebekah Gunn has joined Virginia Tech’s Office of Government Relations as assistant director of government relations.
Patricia Hammer has been named assistant dean for administration and analytics for the Virginia Tech College of Science.
David Musick, associate dean for faculty affairs at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, has been promoted to senior dean for faculty affairs.
Leanna Blevins has been appointed assistant vice president for health sciences education at Virginia Tech.
Anthony-Samuel LaMantia will join Virginia Tech as a professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.
The College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech announced new faculty members: Jennifer Russell, assistant professor of circular economy in the Department of Sustainable Biomaterials; J.P. Gannon, collegiate assistant professor of environmental informatics in the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation; Craig Ramseyer, assistant professor of meteorology and climatology in the Department of Geography; Francesco Ferretti and Holly Kindsvater, assistant professor of fish conservation in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation; Kevin Hamed, collegiate assistant professor of wildlife conservation in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation. Two current faculty members in the Department of Geography are under new appointments: Anamaria Bukvic, assistant professor of human geography, and Santosh Rijal, collegiate assistant professor specializing in geographic information science.
FINANCIAL
Stephanie Cunningham has been promoted to associate branch manager at the South Jefferson Street branch of HomeTrust Bank.
Bank of Botetourt announced the following promotions: Pamela “Pam” Harris, Bank Secrecy Act and fraud officer; Ginny Hicks, assistant market manager, Buchanan; Stilissa “Lisa” Pledge, assistant vice president — loan documentation and compliance manager, CRA officer; and Paula Robins, branch manager, Bonsack.
LAW
Lori Thompson has joined Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC as a partner.
MEDIA
Stephanie Eubank has been named audience development director for The Roanoke Times.
William Anderson has been appointed president and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS.
ORGANIZATIONS
Dr. Jennifer Easterday has joined Good Samaritan Hospice as medical director.
Jon Morris has been named president-executive director of HopeTree Family Services.
Christopher Finley has been named executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has announced its board of directors for 2019-20. Officers: Cheryl Hartman, president; Mike McEvoy, president-elect; Clark Goodman, vice president; John Montgomery, secretary-treasurer; Jenny Lee, past president; Will Dibling, president, Roanoke Kiwanis Foundation Inc. Directors: Lloyd Enoch, Sherman Holland, Lois James, Reif Kessler, Donna Lynch, Joyce Montgomery, Gary Powers, Rob Rutherford and Ben Spiker.
OTHER
Karen Karney, executive director of the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, has been awarded the Corbett Reedy Award for Excellence by the Virginia Rehabilitation Association.
