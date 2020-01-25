EDUCATION

Billy Faires has been named executive director of marketing and communications at Hollins University.

Linsey Marr, the Charles P. Lunsford professor in the Charles E. Via Jr. Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been appointed to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology.

David Brinberg, professor of marketing in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Kathleen Grega Digges Professor in Entrepreneurial Studies by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Linda Wallace, associate professor of accounting and information systems in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Konrad W. Kubin Senior Faculty Fellow by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

FINANCIAL

Raymond “Ray” Juidici has joined National Bank as vice president and trust officer.

GOVERNMENT

Peter Lubeck has been appointed Roanoke County attorney.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of its 2020 executive committee and board of directors. Executive committee: Waller Perrow, chairman; Zach Wimmer, chairman-elect; Jack Phillips, vice chairman; Mishelle Brosinski, secretary; Todd Hammock, treasurer; Lindsey Coley, ex-officio; and Christopher Finley, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Board of directors: Traci Blido, Michael Burnette, Jen Chaconas, Amanda Cox, Walter Hogle, Melanie Mandros, Charlene Jones, Dana Montgomery, Katie Tate, Ryan Waters and Lynette Webb.

REAL ESTATE

Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group announced the following promotions: Daniel Wickham, senior associate; Jacob Quesinberry and Adam Hardy, vice president.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments