EDUCATION
Billy Faires has been named executive director of marketing and communications at Hollins University.
Linsey Marr, the Charles P. Lunsford professor in the Charles E. Via Jr. Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been appointed to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology.
David Brinberg, professor of marketing in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Kathleen Grega Digges Professor in Entrepreneurial Studies by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Linda Wallace, associate professor of accounting and information systems in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Konrad W. Kubin Senior Faculty Fellow by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
FINANCIAL
Raymond “Ray” Juidici has joined National Bank as vice president and trust officer.
GOVERNMENT
Peter Lubeck has been appointed Roanoke County attorney.
ORGANIZATIONS
The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of its 2020 executive committee and board of directors. Executive committee: Waller Perrow, chairman; Zach Wimmer, chairman-elect; Jack Phillips, vice chairman; Mishelle Brosinski, secretary; Todd Hammock, treasurer; Lindsey Coley, ex-officio; and Christopher Finley, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Board of directors: Traci Blido, Michael Burnette, Jen Chaconas, Amanda Cox, Walter Hogle, Melanie Mandros, Charlene Jones, Dana Montgomery, Katie Tate, Ryan Waters and Lynette Webb.
REAL ESTATE
Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group announced the following promotions: Daniel Wickham, senior associate; Jacob Quesinberry and Adam Hardy, vice president.
