Craig Cornell has been appointed vice president for enrollment management at Radford University.

William “Bill” Callahan Jr. has joined Gentry Locke as a partner in the business litigation group.

Roy Creasy has been named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020.

The following lawyers were named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020:

Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP: Daniel Frankl, Thomas Miller, Dale Webb and Jason Moyers

Weaver Law Firm PC: David Weaver

Andrea Fansler has been appointed branch director of the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA.

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia announced new executive officers, board members and staff for 2019-20: Doug Phares and Arika Zink, co-chairs; Samuel Oakey IV, secretary; Doug McQuade, treasurer; and John Register, immediate past chair. New board members: Carolyn Fittz, Tracy Nester, Susan Hudson and Julie Beth Vipperman. New staff member: Emily Zido, Junior Achievement program manager.

