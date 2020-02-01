ADVERTISING
B2C Enterprises announced the addition of Kyle Draper, account manager, and Adam Thompson, designer, to its Roanoke office.
EDUCATION
Dawn Zimmer has joined Virginia Tech as the executive director for Information Technology Experience and Engagement in the Division of Information Technology.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emerita/emeritus on the following in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences: Ruth Grene, professor of plant science; Susan Clark, associate professor of plant and environmental science; and Carl Zipper, professor of environmental science.
Mark Bratton has been named executive chef for Southgate Center by Virginia Tech Dining Services.
Lindsey Haugh has been named director of marketing and communications for Virginia Tech’s Office of Research and Innovation.
Robin Queen, associate professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics in Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering, will be awarded the Orthopaedic Research Society’s Adele L. Boskey, Ph.D. Award at the society’s annual conference.
The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announced two new members to its board of directors: David Dantzler and Rick James.
FINANCIAL
Brooke Miller has joined the Bank of Fincastle as commercial loan officer.
HEALTH CARE
Colby Jordon has joined Carilion Wellness Botetourt as the fitness and aquatics manager.
LAW
Poarch Thompson Law announced that attorneys Christine Lockhart Poarch and Rachel Thompson have been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite. Thompson was named a partner in the firm effective Jan. 1.
ORGANIZATIONS
Beth Bell has been named executive director of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce.
Alyson Ramsey has been named president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest.
The Virginia Economic Developers Association announced its 2020 board of directors and officers, which includes David Manley as secretary and Traci Blido as director.
REAL ESTATE
Matthew Huff has been promoted to president of Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group.
