EDUCATION
Emily Roediger has been named director of communications for the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech.
Nadia Rogers, associate professor of practice in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems of the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the Virginia Board of Accountancy.
Kevin Heaslip, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, was named the CACI Faculty Fellow by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
FINANCIAL
James McKell has joined Freedom First Credit Union as general counsel.
Bank of Botetourt announced that Todd Parsons, vice president-commercial loan officer (Salem), and Mary Ann Miller, vice president-business banking and community relations (Daleville), graduated from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia.
Member One Federal Credit Union has made three appointments to its volunteer board of directors: Penny Hodge, director; Kim Blair and Tyler Caveness, associate board member.
LAW
Hannah Samsel, a closing officer for the Shaheen Firm P.C. in Blacksburg, has become a licensed Virginia title underwriter.
Ann McGee Green of Anderson, Desimone & Green P.C. was selected as a 2019 Virginia Super Lawyer and as one of the Top 50 Women Attorneys in Virginia for 2019.
MEDICAL
Ann Taylor has been named clinical director of the Mount Regis Center.