Corina Sandu, professor of mechanical engineering and associate department head for graduate studies in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Robert E. Hord Jr. Professor of Mechanical Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Wells Fargo Advisors announced the following promotions to managing director of investments: Danny Pace, Dan Green and Chad Owen.
Mia Bertelli, a real estate closing officer with the Shaheen Law Firm, has earned licensure as a title underwriter with the state.
Aaron Crowder, business systems analyst for Friendship, has earned cyber security analyst certification from the Computing Technology Industry Association.
