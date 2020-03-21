EDUCATION
Stephanie Bailey has been named the institutional advancement data manager and gift recorder at Ferrum College.
Ferrum College announced the following appointments: John Sutyak, director of athletics; Lynise Green, director of planning, strategy and effectiveness; Kimberly Najduch, registrar.
Aaron Betsky has been appointed director of Virginia Tech’s School of Architecture and Design in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies.
John Bovay has been named assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.
LAW
Michael Hastings has joined Woods Rogers PLC as a principal in the business and corporate practice group.
OTHER
McAirlaid’s Inc. announced the following new sales managers: Shane Oliver and Shane Lott.
REAL ESTATE
CoStar Group announced Power Broker Award recipients. Top industrial leasing brokers: Boyd Johnson, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer and John Lipscomb, L & M Properties LLC, top office leasing and top sales brokers: Krista Vannoy and Michael Waldvogel, Waldvogel Commercial Properties Inc.; top retail leasing brokers, Jessica Johnson and John Nielsen, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
