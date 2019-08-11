EDUCATION
Tracy Rutherford has been named head of the Department of Agricultural, Leadership, and Community Education in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Andrew Acito has been appointed assistant professor in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems at Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business.
Timothy Luke, a University Distinguished Professor, returns as the chair of the Department of Political Science for the fourth time since joining the Virginia Tech faculty in 1981.
Nina Stark, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, was named the Anthony and Catherine Moraco Faculty Fellow by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
MEDICAL
Dr. Robert Swanson has joined Jefferson Surgical Clinic’s general and vascular surgery team.
ORGANIZATIONS
Bertram Daniels has been named to the board of trustees for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.
Brett Roden has been appointed producing artistic director for the Roanoke Children’s Theatre. Founder Pat Wilhelms will transition to become the resident stage director.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge announced newly elected board members for 2019-20: Kirtesh Patel, Ken Randolph, John Williamson, Lisa Garst and Ann Blair Miller. Executive committee: Lee Wilhelm, chair; Shirley Holland, secretary; Douglas Blount, treasurer; Bart Wilner, past chair; Susan Short, appointee; Bob Cowell, city of Roanoke appointment; Dan O’Donnell, Roanoke County appointment; Jay Taliaferro; city of Salem appointment, Gary Larrowe, Botetourt County appointment; Chris Whitlow, Franklin County appointment. Second term appointments: Dave Andersen, John Carlin and Mark Lucas.
OTHER
Randy Lowman has joined The Lattitude Group as its new president.