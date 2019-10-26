EDUCATION

James Sochinski, professor of music in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Alexandra Hanlon will lead the Center for Biostatistics and Health Data Science in the College of Science at Virginia Tech.

FINANCIAL

Sandra Lucas has joined the First Bank & Trust Co. mortgage team in Blacksburg.

Christine Smith, financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Roanoke and the New River Valley, has been named a recipient of the 2019 Five Star Wealth Manager award by Five Star Professional.

LAW

Lilias Gordon has joined Woods Rogers as an associate attorney in the litigation practice group.

Frith Anderson and Peake PC announced the following lawyers were named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020: John Johnson, Katherine Londos, Phillip Anderson, Bradley Fitzgerald and Sean Workowski. In addition, Anderson received lawyer of the year honors.

OTHER

Shaena Muldoon of The Palisades Restaurant in Eggleston received the Jim Wordsworth Award for Restaurateur of the Year at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association’s 2019 VRLTA Ordinary Awards.

