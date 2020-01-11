EDUCATION

Andy Seibel has been named executive secretary of Virginia FFA.

FINANCIAL

Paul Mylum has been promoted to executive vice president and chief lending officer at National Bank.

LAW

Glenn Feldmann Darby & Goodlatte announced the following attorneys have been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2019: Mark Feldmann, Harwell Darby Jr., Maryellen Goodlatte, Robert Ziogas, Paul Beers and David Tenzer.

Woods Rogers announced that attorney Fourd Kemper is now a principal of the firm and Raymond Escobar has joined the Roanoke office as an associate.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Harvest Foundation announced three new members of its board of directors: Litz Van Dyke, Leeland Prillaman and Judy Hodge.

The Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association announced its 2020 officers and board members. Officers: Shannon Honaker, president; Audrey Gray, vice president; Pamela Robertson, secretary; and Krista Robinson, treasurer. Board members: Kristeen Counts, Anna Dillion, Pamela St. Clair, Stephanie Rodgers and Michael Yager. Pamela Robertson is the National Association of Legal Assistants representative and Beth Cundiff is the Virginia Alliance of Paralegal Associations representative.

OTHER

Richard Osborne has been named director of planning and engineering for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

REAL ESTATE

Zack May has joined Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group as a sales and leasing associate.

Virginia Title Center LLC announced the addition of three new team members: Jessica Bishop, settlement processor; Kathy Patterson and Catherine Wertz, title underwriter.

