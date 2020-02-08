EDUCATION
Tyler Brentley has been named the director of the Black Cultural Center at Virginia Tech.
Steven Markham, professor of management in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Digges Family Professor in Entrepreneurial Leadership by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Gannon Davis has been appointed director of business and financial affairs for the Division of Information Technology at Virginia Tech.
Mary-Ann Ibeziako has been named assistant vice president for utilities at Virginia Tech.
Brandy Faulkner, collegiate assistant professor in the Department of Political Science in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been named the Gloria D. Smith Professor of Black Studies by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
LuAnn Gaskill, professor of apparel, housing and resource management in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
FINANCIAL
Meridian Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services Inc. announced that senior vice presidents Eddie Link and Mike Kemp have been named to the 2020 Forbes best-in-state wealth adviser ranking.
LAW
Victor Cardwell, a principal with Woods Rogers PLC, has been elected chair of the board of governors of the Virginia Bar Association.
ORGANIZATIONS
Frank Rogan has joined the McLeod Family Foundation as chief operating officer.
OTHER
John T. Morgan Roofing & Sheet Metal Co. Inc. announced the following promotions: Matthew Shelor, president, and Brandon Ratliff, vice president.
ETS Recruit announced that Stephanie Force, Trenton Marcum and Finlay Walker have joined the company as recruiter support associates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.