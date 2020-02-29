EDUCATION

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emerita/emeritus on Bailey Van Hook, professor of art history in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies, and Jesus M. de la Garza, Vecellio Professor of Construction Engineering and Management in the College of Engineering.

X.J. Meng, University Distinguished Professor of Molecular Virology at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, was named the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Lorraine J. Hoffman Graduate Alumni Award in Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

FINANCIAL

Brandon LaCroix, a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, has been named to the 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

ORGANIZATIONS

Kim Turner has been appointed director of development of the Jefferson Center.

The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club Scholarship Trust has announced its 2020 board of directors: Joe Brown, president; Dwayne Robinson, treasurer; Tom Hamlin, secretary; Konrad Crist, Bart Frankena, Jay Furick, Ray Holt, Ken Hurt, Beatrice Iceman, Daphne Jamison, Florella Johnson, Steve Johnson, Patrick Nix, John Porter and Tim Souder.

OTHER

Susan O’Malley has returned to Friendship to serve as administrator of assisted living.

Scotti Hartman has been appointed director of community and development at Richfield Living.

REAL ESTATE

Miller, Long & Associates Inc. announced the following employee achievements: Samuel Long and Thomas (Tuck) Barlow received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Virginia Commonwealth Chapter of the Appraisal Institute, and Hanes Feldmann recently earned his Certified General Appraiser license.

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments