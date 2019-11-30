ARCHITECTURE
Kim Lombard, Fitwel Ambassador and an architect in AECOM’s Design and Consulting Services Americas, Buildings and Places business unit, has been recognized by Green Business Certification Inc. in the 2019 class of LEED Fellows.
EDUCATION
Ron Young has been named general manager of Durham School Services in Roanoke.
FINANCIAL
Jacob Edberg has been appointed assistant vice president, branch manager at HomeTrust Bank.
LAW
Retired Judge Diane Strickland, Dispute Resolution LLC, has been selected as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2019 for her mediation work.
MEDICAL
Delaney McMann has joined Tuck Chiropractic Clinic in Bedford.
ORGANIZATIONS
The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council announced two new team members: Lindsey Eversole, director of programs and events, and Sarah Phillips, membership coordinator.
