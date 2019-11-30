ARCHITECTURE

Kim Lombard, Fitwel Ambassador and an architect in AECOM’s Design and Consulting Services Americas, Buildings and Places business unit, has been recognized by Green Business Certification Inc. in the 2019 class of LEED Fellows.

EDUCATION

Ron Young has been named general manager of Durham School Services in Roanoke.

FINANCIAL

Jacob Edberg has been appointed assistant vice president, branch manager at HomeTrust Bank.

LAW

Retired Judge Diane Strickland, Dispute Resolution LLC, has been selected as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2019 for her mediation work.

MEDICAL

Delaney McMann has joined Tuck Chiropractic Clinic in Bedford.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council announced two new team members: Lindsey Eversole, director of programs and events, and Sarah Phillips, membership coordinator.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments