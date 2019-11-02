EDUCATION
Crasha Townsend has been named the interim director of Student Opportunities and Achievement Resources (SOAR) at Virginia Tech.
Maureen Deisinger has been named assistant director for partnerships and affiliations in the Global Education Office at Virginia Tech.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors conferred the title of emeritus on the following in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences: Donald Shoemaker, professor of sociology, and Neil Larry Shumsky, associate professor of history.
New River Community College announced new board members: Margaret Dewald-Link and Bobbie Potter.
LAW
Catherine Huff, a partner with Gentry Locke, was named to the Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s 2019 class of Up and Coming Lawyers.
Brandy Rapp, a partner with Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, has been recognized by the American Bankruptcy Institute as a “40 Under 40” Emerging Leader in Insolvency Practice.
Johnson, Ayers & Matthews PLC announced that seven of the firm’s attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020: Ronald Ayers, William Wallace Jr., John Eure, Kenneth Ries, Bryan Grimes Creasy, Lori Bentley and Brian Brydges.
ORGANIZATIONS
Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, was elected president of the National Association of Development Organizations.
Brad White of Mike Witt Motor Sales in Salem was re-elected president of the Roanoke District and president-elect of the Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association.
Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce announced new staff members: Eric Sichau, director of membership; Terry Durkin, vice president of public policy; and Austin King, communications manager.
The Kiwanis Foundation of Roanoke elected new officers: Will Dibling, president; Donald Wilson, vice president; John Montgomery, secretary; Mike Bell, treasurer; and Lee Osborne, of counsel. Board members: Jim Arend, Steve Bowery, John Bradshaw, Mike Quinn, Andy Stone and Reggie Wood.
