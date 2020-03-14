John Lucas has been named senior vice president for institutional advancement and administration of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Janette Willcox, dean of VCOM’s Virginia Campus, has been named the 2020 Outstanding Female Leader of the Year by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
Matt Hulver has been named executive director of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech.
Heidi Lane has been promoted to assistant dean for clinical skills assessment and education at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
Charlotte Emlinger has been appointed assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Rosa Lowe, CBCM systems administrator and cyber security officer with Bank of Botetourt, earned the Certified Banking Cybersecurity Manager credential through the SBS Institute.
Adam Midkiff has joined Bank of Botetourt as director of merchant services.
James Chisom has been promoted to managing director — investments, financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors.
Mark Wiseman, a partner in the Roanoke office of Brown Edwards, has been appointed to the AICPA National Peer Review Committee for 2020-21.
Brent Robertson has been named assistant city manager for community development for Roanoke.
Kevin Minter has been appointed as the director at the Ferrum College YMCA.
Cherie Grisso has been appointed chief executive officer at Richfield Living.
